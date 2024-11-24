Sunday, November 24, 2024
8th death anniversary of Jamiluddin Aali observed

November 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD - The eighth death anniversary of famous poet, writer and scholar Jamiluddin Aali was observed on Saturday. He was born into a family with a rich literary background in Delhi on January 20, 1925.  After the partition, he migrated to Pakistan. Jamiluddin Aali composed several renowned patriotic songs, such as Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan, Hum Maain, Hum Behnain, Hum Baitiyan, and Mera Inam Pakistan.  He authored numerous books and travelogues, including Aye Mere Dasht-e-Sukhan, La Hasil, Nai Kiran, and Duniya Mere Aagye. He was honoured with prestigious awards like the Hilal-e-Imtiaz and the pride of performance.  He passed away due to a heart attack on November 23, 2015, in Karachi.

