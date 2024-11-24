9th martyrdom anniversary of Marium Mukhtiar observed

Today marks the 9th martyrdom anniversary of Marium Mukhtiar, Pakistan's first female fighter pilot to achieve martyrdom in the line of duty. She set an unparalleled example of bravery and dedication, sacrificing her life for the nation on November 24, 2015.

Born on May 18, 1992, in Karachi, Marium Mukhtiar displayed exceptional talent and determination from a young age. She completed her intermediate education at the Army Public School and College. Beyond academics, she excelled as a football player, representing Balochistan United in the National Women's Football Championship.

Marium's journey to becoming a fighter pilot began in 2011 when she joined the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). She graduated in 2014 as part of the 132nd GD (General Duty) Pilot Course, alongside six other women, marking a significant milestone in the country's aviation history.

On November 24, 2015, during a routine training flight with her instructor Saqib Abbasi, their jet developed a technical fault. Despite their efforts to save the aircraft, it crashed near Kundian in the Bhakra area, Mianwali. Marium's heroic attempt to steer the aircraft away from populated areas before ejecting demonstrated her selflessness and commitment to her duty.

In recognition of her valor, the Government of Pakistan posthumously awarded Marium Mukhtiar the Tamgha-e-Basalat on March 23, 2016. Her legacy continues to inspire countless young women in Pakistan to pursue their dreams and serve the nation with courage and dedication.

Today, as the country remembers her sacrifice, Marium Mukhtiar stands as a symbol of resilience and patriotism, embodying the spirit of the Pakistan Air Force and setting a shining example for future generations.