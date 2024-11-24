Adiala Jail surrounded as routes blocked for PTI protest

In preparation for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, authorities have closed all routes leading to Adiala Jail from Rawalpindi city and Chakri.

Access to the jail has been blocked at four key points using containers.

Both directions of the road from Khawaja Corporation Chowk to Adiala Jail have been sealed off, while the route at Jarrahi Stop has also been barricaded with containers.

Similarly, the Dahgal Police Checkpoint has been closed, cutting off another approach to the jail. The route from Chakri Road to Adiala Jail has also been completely shut.

To ensure security, heavy police contingents have been stationed at all four locations.