Ahsan Iqbal: Public rejects PTI protests, warns of strict action

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, asserted that the public has rejected repeated calls for protests and sit-ins by elements aiming to destabilize the country. Speaking at a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, he predicted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned demonstration would fail, reflecting the nation’s disinterest in such activities.

Iqbal emphasized the government’s responsibility to protect lives and property, assuring that appropriate security measures are in place. He highlighted Pakistan's progress and development under the current leadership’s economic policies, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would soon unveil a five-year economic plan.

He accused PTI of attempting to disrupt this progress for personal and political gains, stressing that normal life would not be allowed to be disturbed. "No one will be permitted to take the law into their own hands, and any miscreants will face strict action," Iqbal warned.

The minister also addressed PTI founder Imran Khan’s legal troubles, stating that his release could only be secured through legal means. "The courts have sentenced him, and he must clear his name in the judicial process, not through protests or sit-ins," he concluded.