Sunday, November 24, 2024
Amir Muqam accuses PTI of spreading chaos, criticizes KP CM, Bushra Bibi

Web Desk
7:50 PM | November 24, 2024
National

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam, stated that the public has rejected PTI’s protest call.

During a press conference in the capital on Sunday, Muqam accused protest instigators of attempting to spread chaos, while highlighting the negative impact on people's businesses due to the protests.

He pointed out the ongoing bloodshed in Kurram, criticizing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for prioritizing protests over addressing the law and order situation.

Muqam emphasized that PTI’s founder would not be released from prison through protests, as only the courts could decide on the matter.

The PML-N leader also criticized PTI for misusing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s resources for political gains and condemned Bushra Bibi’s controversial statement against Saudi Arabia.

