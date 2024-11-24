ANP to observe black day in KP on 25th

Peshawar - The Awami National Party (ANP) announced on Saturday that it will observe a “Black Day” across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 25 to protest the increasing incidents of terrorism in the province, particularly the tragic events in Kurram.

In a statement, ANP Provincial President Mian Iftikhar said protests would be staged at district headquarters, with demonstrations set to take place in front of all district press clubs at 2:00 PM.

These protests aim to express solidarity with the victims’ families, including those affected by the Kurram massacre, and to condemn the role of provincial and central governments in failing to prevent sectarian violence.

Mian Iftikhar highlighted the worsening situation in Kurram and urged residents to stay calm during these challenging times. Stressing the need for peace, he called for collective efforts to end violence and emphasized the critical role of local elders in resolving tensions and restoring stability in the region.

Reaffirming ANP’s stance against terrorism and extremism, he said the party has always fought for peace and will continue its struggle.

He urged ANP workers, leaders, and members of all communities to actively participate in the protests to demonstrate their commitment to a peaceful future.