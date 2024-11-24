Sunday, November 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ANP to observe black day in KP on 25th

Our Staff Reporter
November 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -  The Awami National Party (ANP) announced on Saturday that it will observe a “Black Day” across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 25 to protest the increasing incidents of terrorism in the province, particularly the tragic events in Kurram.

In a statement, ANP Provincial President Mian Iftikhar said protests would be staged at district headquarters, with demonstrations set to take place in front of all district press clubs at 2:00 PM.

These protests aim to express solidarity with the victims’ families, including those affected by the Kurram massacre, and to condemn the role of provincial and central governments in failing to prevent sectarian violence.

Mian Iftikhar highlighted the worsening situation in Kurram and urged residents to stay calm during these challenging times. Stressing the need for peace, he called for collective efforts to end violence and emphasized the critical role of local elders in resolving tensions and restoring stability in the region.

Barrister Saif criticizes government over PTI protest crackdown

Reaffirming ANP’s stance against terrorism and extremism, he said the party has always fought for peace and will continue its struggle.

He urged ANP workers, leaders, and members of all communities to actively participate in the protests to demonstrate their commitment to a peaceful future.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1732418119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024