Artificial Intelligence Revolutionises Healthcare

The modern era has witnessed rapid advancements in science and technology, with artificial intelligence (AI) playing a transformative role in healthcare. AI enhances the ability of doctors to diagnose and treat patients more effectively. By simulating human intelligence, AI provides clarity in identifying aggressive diseases and improves diagnostic accuracy.

AI streamlines healthcare processes, offering tools that store data, recognise patterns, and make decisions. For example, AI can compile a patient’s complete medical history, aiding doctors and medical students in delivering optimal care. Its precision allows for better treatment planning, such as in oncology, where AI can map tumours and guide radiation therapy with unmatched accuracy.

Despite its advantages, AI in healthcare also faces challenges. Ensuring data privacy, eliminating algorithmic biases, maintaining ethical standards, and integrating AI tools into existing systems are critical tasks. AI should support, not replace, skilled human professionals. Ongoing research is essential to identify its most ethical and effective applications.

Medical imaging, a cornerstone of healthcare, has greatly benefited from AI. Advanced algorithms detect patterns in X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans, often spotting diseases undetectable by the human eye, such as early-stage tumours. AI’s ability to enhance precision reduces diagnostic errors caused by human limitations, such as fatigue or distractions.

The integration of AI into healthcare promises faster diagnoses, personalised treatment, and reduced costs. However, it should complement human expertise, not replace it. Rigorous testing and oversight are necessary to ensure AI meets the highest standards. By leveraging AI responsibly, we can revolutionise healthcare and improve outcomes for patients worldwide.

SIRAJ AHMED MENGAL,

Lahore.