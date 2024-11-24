ATC Islamabad sends 70 PTI workers to jail for 14 days judicial remand

ISLAMABAD - Anti-Terrorism Court-II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra has ordered to send 70 PTI workers for judicial remand to Adyala Jail for 14 days identification parade till 07-12-2024 on Saturday at Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad. FIRs were registered against PTI workers at 5 different police stations in Islamabad, and they were charged under several sections of PPC, Section 07 of ATA, and Section 08 of Peaceful Assembly & Public Order Act 2024. All the PTI workers were arrested on November 22nd after Islamabad Police conducted a search operation at different parts of the city. The accused persons were presented in the courtroom with muffled faces. Special Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain requested a judicial remand of the accused persons for the identification parade, which was allowed by the ATC-II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra. Nafisa Khattak was also arrested last night, and the prosecution asked for her physical custody.She was accused of providing slingshots to protestors on the October 5th PTI protest and also provoking protestors to indulge in anti-state activities. ATC judge discharged Nafisa Khattak from the FIR.