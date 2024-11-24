Attaullah Tarar: PTI leaders divided over Imran Khan’s protest strategy

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, stated on Sunday that some disagreed with Imran Khan’s protest strategy and were voluntarily surrendering to the police to avoid participating in chaotic politics.

During a brief visit to various locations in the capital, Tarar claimed that many opposed Imran Khan’s release and sought an NRO-like deal for him.

He emphasized that the government could not interfere in such matters, as they fall under the jurisdiction of the courts.

Tarar urged PTI to hold protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa instead, warning that no disruption to Islamabad’s law and order would be tolerated.

He highlighted signs of economic recovery, citing the visit of the Belarus president, and stressed that anyone attempting to reach D-Chowk for unlawful activities would be arrested.