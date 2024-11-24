Sunday, November 24, 2024
Awareness drive to be intensified with digital technology: DC

Says shifting social attitudes towards family planning essential to achieve population control targets.

MULTAN  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari stressed the importance of running a comprehensive awareness campaign to highlight the significance of family planning in today’s digital era. He said a campaign should be launched and intensified with the help of digital technology to bring about positive social change regarding maternal and child health and unchecked population growth. Chairing a meeting of the District Coordination Committee for the Population Welfare Department, he stated that shifting social attitudes towards family planning was essential to achieve population control targets. “Positive social change was key to addressing population-related challenges and taking further measures in this regard was the need of the hour,” he remarked. District Population Welfare Officer Chaudhry Mujeeb Rabbani briefed the meeting about the department’s performance during the session.

