Govt won't tolerate disruptions amid PTI protests: Azma Bokhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari emphasized that the government would not tolerate any attempts to disrupt law and order, as the public has grown weary of PTI's politics of disruption.

Speaking at a news conference in Lahore on Sunday, she stated that the situation in Lahore was calm and that the PTI's call for a protest had received little response.

She assured that the Punjab Government was fully alert and prepared to handle any untoward situations, prioritizing the safety of people's lives and properties.

Bokhari also noted that despite Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's announcement to lead a protest in Swabi, no protests had materialized, further highlighting the public's disinterest in PTI's politics.

She pointed out that none of the party leadership’s family members, including PTI founder’s wife and children, were participating in the protest.

She criticized the PTI for pressuring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government officials to take part in the protest, despite the deteriorating law and order situation in their province, which the PTI government had failed to address.

In Islamabad, authorities have imposed Section 144 across the capital to maintain law and order, following the Islamabad High Court's directives. Citizens have been urged to avoid illegal activities, with a warning that strict action will be taken against those violating the law to ensure peace and security.