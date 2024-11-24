Barrister Saif criticizes government over PTI protest crackdown

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif has criticized the Prime Minister and Punjab Chief Minister, alleging they are targeting innocent people to maintain their “fake empire.”

In a statement, Saif remarked that the government was unnerved by the PTI rally, turning Pakistan into "Containeristan" by blocking roads with containers and digging trenches. He accused the authorities of using these measures to prevent the PTI’s peaceful protest.

Saif also alleged that the government planned to release misleading videos by covering containers with green cloth to malign the PTI. He warned the public to remain vigilant against what he described as the government’s “nefarious aims.”

He further claimed that road blockades had disrupted ambulance services, resulting in patient deaths due to delayed hospital access. Saif condemned the widespread closures, blaming the government for causing nationwide disruptions.