Belarusian Ministerial delegation arrives in Islamabad

A high-level Belarusian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Maksim Ryazanov, has arrived in Islamabad ahead of President Alexander Lukashenko's visit tomorrow, as confirmed by the Foreign Office.

The 68-member delegation includes eight ministers and 43 business representatives.

They were welcomed by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Additional Secretary for Foreign Affairs Shafqat Ali Khan, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belarus, Sajjad Haider Khan.

During his visit, President Lukashenko is set to hold extensive discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to strengthen bilateral relations and explore cooperation across various sectors.

Multiple agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) are expected to be signed.