Bushra Bibi joins Ali Amin Gandapur's convoy to Islamabad: Sheikh Waqas

Convoys for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest began making their way toward Islamabad on Sunday. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur led a convoy from Peshawar to Swabi, accompanied by Bushra Bibi in a separate vehicle.

Sheikh Waqas Akram confirmed Bushra Bibi’s participation, stating on social media that the convoy, led by Gandapur, had already departed for Islamabad.

He noted that Bushra Bibi was traveling alongside party workers, emphasizing the importance of families joining the protest. She expressed that if PTI expected families to support the march, Imran Khan's family would be at the forefront, setting an example.

Akram also stated that Bushra Bibi had full confidence in Imran Khan’s leadership and the success of the protest. Additional convoys from other regions are expected to join Gandapur in Swabi before heading to Islamabad.

As the convoys advance towards the capital, security measures in Islamabad have been heightened in anticipation of the protest.