Call for protection of child rights

November 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  Divisional Director Social Welfare Department Ms Saher Siddiqa has urged civil society to play due role for protection of rights of children. Under the auspices of Model Children Home, a ceremony was organised here. It was also attended by officials of the Social Welfare Department, Government of Punjab, civil society members and citizens. Ms Siddiqua said that it was need of hour to raise awareness among people for protection of rights of children.  “The modern time wants us to equip our young generation, especially children with modern knowledge and skills,” she said. She urged civil society to play its due role for protection of child rights.  She appealed people to get their children enrolled at schools. “Making our children educated will make our country prosperous,” she said. She also urged parents to get their children enrolled at educational institutions which impart information technology.  “In upcoming time, that nation will get goals of progress and prosperity in the world which has knowledge of information technology and artificial intelligence,”she added.

