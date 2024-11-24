Clashes in Kurram claim 30 lives as violence escalates

The death toll from ongoing violent clashes in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has tragically risen to 30, with 12 more fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. Armed conflicts between two groups have devastated the region, particularly affecting villages like Kalu Kunj, Badshah Kot, and Bagan Bazar.

The recent violence has not only claimed lives but also led to significant destruction. Reports indicate that armed individuals set multiple homes ablaze, killing innocent women, children, and the elderly. Authorities confirm that many of the wounded are receiving treatment in local hospitals, with 37 patients still in critical condition.

Separate incident increases casualties

In a related incident in Lower Kurram, an attack on a passenger van escalated the death toll further. Gunmen opened fire on vehicles traveling between Peshawar and Kurram, resulting in 38 deaths on the spot. This tragic event has raised the total casualty count to 45.

Government response and investigations

Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer (DPO) Kurram have arrived at the scene, and injured victims were immediately transported to nearby medical facilities. Authorities have launched an investigation, with a preliminary report submitted to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The Chief Minister convened a high-level meeting via video link to assess the district's security situation.

The provincial delegation, including Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam, Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, and Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, met with the affected families in Parachinar.

Community mourning

In response to the violence, the Toori tribe announced a three-day mourning period to honor those who lost their lives.

As tensions remain high, the authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing the need for immediate measures to restore peace and protect the district's vulnerable populations.

