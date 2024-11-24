CM Maryam visits Multan Nishtar Hospital after HIV/AIDS spread

MULTAN - Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict action by suspending key officials following an alarming incident of HIV transmission among dialysis patients at Nishtar Hospital. The episode, attributed to gross negligence, has led to the suspension of senior officials, including the Medical Superintendent, key doctors, and staff of the Nephrology Department.

During her visit to the hospital, the Chief Minister ordered the immediate suspension of Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Kazim, Head of the Nephrology Department Dr Ghulam Abbas, Associate Professor Dr Poonam Khalid, Senior Registrar Dr Muhammad Qadeer, and Dr Maliha Johar. Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Alamgir and Head Nurse Naheed Parveen were also relieved of their duties. Maryam Nawaz personally investigated the matter, meeting with the Vice-Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University, the Principal, department heads, and staff involved.

She reviewed reports and heard their accounts, uncovering a shocking violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs). According to the inquiry, mandatory HIV and Hepatitis screenings for dialysis patients, required every three months, were not conducted. Disposable dialysis kits and dialyzers were reused across multiple patients, exposing them to life-threatening infections. It was further revealed that hospital staff sent samples to private laboratories in violation of official protocols. Even after the detection of HIV in patients, the incident was concealed, highlighting a blatant disregard for patient safety. The Chief Minister expressed outrage at the failure of senior doctors to supervise the ward adequately, with some not visiting for weeks.

She called for the Health Secretary to initiate strict disciplinary action under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline, and Accountability (PEEDA) Act. Speaking on the issue, Maryam Nawaz stated, “We have allocated vast resources to healthcare, but such negligence was unacceptable. Patients come for treatment, not to leave with incurable diseases.” She emphasized the need for accountability and immediate reforms to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Chief Minister directed the installation of a PET scan machine in Multan to strengthen diagnostic facilities. She also inspected the cardiology and other wards, ordering the immediate transfer of critical patients to intensive care units when required. Maryam Nawaz expressed dissatisfaction with the hospital’s hygiene and cleanliness, instructing staff to address the issues immediately. During her visit, a sanitation worker complained about unpaid salaries, prompting the Chief Minister to ensure their timely disbursement. She stressed that the government would not tolerate any negligence in healthcare services.

Nishtar doctors, other staff appear before police in HIV infection inquiry

Senior doctors of Nishtar Hospital Multan including the medical superintendent appeared before SSP (Operations) Kamran Amir Khan here on Saturday, in line with an inquiry into the HIV infection case wherein some patients had contracted HIV during dialysis at the hospital.

