Sunday, November 24, 2024
CM orders measures to protect children from dog-biting

November 24, 2024
MULTAN  -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed officials concerned to ensure measures to protect children from dog-biting.  In a special meeting presided over by Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a detailed briefing was given about law and order, public and administrative affairs in Multan division.  The Punjab CM was also apprised of the progress on the Clean Punjab campaign in Multan division.  It was told to the meeting that the outsourcing of 14 tehsils of Multan division regarding cleanliness arrangements has been completed while the process is underway in 6 tehsils.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Multan over a good performance for Clean Punjab.   CM directed the Deputy Commissioners and other officials to visit the villages to check the sanitation arrangements and control dog bite incidents. She was briefed by the RPO about the law and order situation in the Multan division.   Maryam Nawaz ordered effective measures to suppress evil elements and protect people’s lives and properties.

The CM was told in the briefing that there has been a clear reduction in dengue cases in Multan as compared to the past. During the anti-smog campaign in Multan, a fine of Rs 4.4 million was imposed for violations and 229 brick kilns were demolished for not following the anti-smog SOPs, said a handout issued here.

