Cold, dry weather predicted for Lahore

LAHORE - Cold and dry weather is forecast for Lahore and other parts of Punjab, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials. They reported that continental air is dominating most regions of the country, with a shallow westerly wave expected to influence the upper areas.

The forecast predicts predominantly cold and dry conditions across most of the country. However, smog and fog patches are likely to appear in the plains of Punjab and upper Sindh during the early morning and nighttime hours. On Saturday, the lowest recorded temperature in the country was -6°C in Leh. In Lahore, the minimum temperature was 13.4°C, while the maximum reached 25°C.