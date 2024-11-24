Sunday, November 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Cold, dry weather predicted for Lahore

Our Staff Reporter
November 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Cold and dry weather is forecast for Lahore and other parts of Punjab, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials.  They reported that continental air is dominating most regions of the country, with a shallow westerly wave expected to influence the upper areas.

The forecast predicts predominantly cold and dry conditions across most of the country. However, smog and fog patches are likely to appear in the plains of Punjab and upper Sindh during the early morning and nighttime hours. On Saturday, the lowest recorded temperature in the country was -6°C in Leh. In Lahore, the minimum temperature was 13.4°C, while the maximum reached 25°C.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1732418119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024