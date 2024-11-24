Customs foils mega smuggling attempt at Lahore Airport

LAHORE – In another major operation, the Customs Collectorate at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle 97 high-end mobile phones valued Rs30 million. Acting upon specific information, a team led by Collector Airports Lahore Tayyeba Kayani, along with Deputy Collector Mudassar Rafique, Superintendent Shahid, Superintendent Abdul Rauf, Inspector Malik Yasir, and Sepoy Ali Mukhtar, thwarted the smuggling attempt. The contraband that included the latest models of iPhones (15, 15 Pro, and 16) and Samsung Galaxy (S22 and S23), was concealed in hand-carry luggage by two passengers, namely Muhammad Hassan Saleem and Muhammad Arshad, who arrived from Sharjah on flight PA-413. This is the second big seizure under the leadership of Tayyeba Kayani, who recently assumed her role as Collector Airports Lahore. Earlier, the Collectorate intercepted smuggled jewelry worth Rs32 million, which led to the registration of an FIR. Speaking on the successful operation, a Customs official noted, “This seizure is part of our ongoing efforts to curb smuggling and protect the country’s economy. Such smuggling attempts highlight the need for enhanced vigilance and collaboration among all stakeholders.” The estimated market value of the seized phones underscores the increasing trend of smuggling high-value goods into the country, evading duties and taxes. Authorities have initiated further investigations to determine the smuggling network’s extent and potential facilitators. Customs has reaffirmed its commitment to preventing illicit trade and ensuring compliance with the law to safeguard Pakistan’s economic interests.