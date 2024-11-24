DC convenes meeting to discuss water scarcity issues in Jamshoro

HYDERABAD - In order to tackle the water scarcity situation in Municipal Committee Kotri, Bolhari, and Taluka Council, Jamshoro Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Riaz Hussain Wassan has convened an emergency meeting with all the stakeholders on Monday to find out a solution to a problem. According to a handout issued by the District Information Office, “The purpose of the meeting is to bring together experts, officials, and local representatives to discuss possible solutions to the water scarcity in such areas.”

“The welfare of the people of the district is the first priority, and finding a solution to the water shortage was also significant,” DC Jamshoro assured.

He said, “Water shortage is a serious problem in Jamshoro, which has been exacerbated by the rapid increase in population and unplanned urban development.”

“There is pressure on the water resources of this area for which an immediate meeting has been called for a solution,” he concluded.