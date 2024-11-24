Sunday, November 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DC convenes meeting to discuss water scarcity issues in Jamshoro

STAFF REPORT
November 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  In order to tackle the water scarcity situation in Municipal Committee Kotri, Bolhari, and Taluka Council, Jamshoro Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Riaz Hussain Wassan has convened an emergency meeting with all the stakeholders on Monday to find out a solution to a problem. According to a handout issued by the District Information Office, “The purpose of the meeting is to bring together experts, officials, and local representatives to discuss possible solutions to the water scarcity in such areas.”

“The welfare of the people of the district is the first priority, and finding a solution to the water shortage was also significant,” DC Jamshoro assured.

He said, “Water shortage is a serious problem in Jamshoro, which has been exacerbated by the rapid increase in population and unplanned urban development.”

“There is pressure on the water resources of this area for which an immediate meeting has been called for a solution,” he concluded.

Barrister Saif criticizes government over PTI protest crackdown

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1732418119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024