Sunday, November 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DC orders early completion of RHC Satiana

NEWS WIRE
November 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has ordered to complete repair, renovation and rehabilitation work of Rural Health Centre (RHC) Satiana on urgent basis.  He visited the RHC Satiana and reviewed the pace of work. He said that various development projects were initiated in the RHC Satiana to facilitate the ailing humanity of this area at maximum extent.  He directed the Deputy Director Development to accelerate the pace of work and complete it within stipulated period of time so that the people could be provided relief as early as possible.  DD Development Syed Naveed Iqbal briefed the Deputy Commissioner about execution of development schemes while RHC In-charge and others were also present on the occasion.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1732418119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024