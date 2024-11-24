Diamond Paints clinch 10th Battle Axe Polo Cup 2024 title

LAHORE - Diamond Paints clinched thetitle at the 10th Battle Axe Polo Cup 2024, sponsored by TCL, after defeating Newage Cables in a thrilling final by 8-7.

The match, held at the Pakistan Park Cavalry Grounds, attracted a large crowd of spectators and families. TCL also arranged large LED screens to enhance the viewing experience.The final was graced by Mr. Janco Young Lee, General Manager TCL Pakistan, Muhammad Owais from TCL Pakistan, Maj (R) Babar Mehboob, Secretary of Lahore Garrison Polo Grounds, and numerous former players.

The contest between Diamond Paints and Newage Cables was highly competitive. Both the teams fought for the honours till the end, but it were Diamond Paints, who emerged the title winners with a narrow margin of 8-7.

For Diamond Paints, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed shone with fabulous five goals, while Amirreza Behboudi converted three tremendous goals. On the opposing side, Raja Samiullah also played exceptional polo and fired five fantastic goals for Newage Cables, with Alman Jaleel Azam and Ahmed Bilal Riaz contributing one goal each.

It is noteworthy that the main final was delayed earlier due to intense smog conditions in Lahore and the prestigious event was completed on Saturday at Pakistan Park Cavalry Grounds.