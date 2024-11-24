Dr Abdul Malik Baloch is our red line, National Party tells miscreants

QUETTA - Central Spokesperson of the National Party Ali Ahmed Langu while reacting to the recovery of a bomb at the farmhouse of Dr Abdul Malik Baloch said that Dr Abdul Malik Baloch has done politics on an intellectual and conscious basis. He said that Dr Abdul Malik Baloch is a political activist and a conscious person. “Thanks to his leadership skills, today the National Party has become the largest party of political activists,” he added.

According to the statement issued on Saturday, the spokesman says placing a bomb in the farmhouse of Dr Abdul Malik Baloch shows the non-seriousness of the conspiratorial elements. He said that the these elements are worried because of the growing popularity of National Party leader Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, who has gained huge popularity among political workers, scholars, literature and general public.

The statement further said that Dr Abdul Malik Baloch is a red line of the political workers. The political workers are intellectually strong against this kind of negative action and conspiracy. The statement said that the National Party is a national political party and they are doing politics on the basis of national thoughts and goals and they do not allow anyone to interfere in their politics. The politics of non-violence of the National Party should not be considered as a weakness. The National Party has also faced such negative tactics before and exposed them to the public. Otherwise, the elements involved in the farmhouse incident will also be exposed.