Escalating Perils

The Middle East remains a hotbed of conflict, with the ongoing strife between Zionists and Hamas spilling over into broader regional tensions involving Iran and Lebanon. Pre-emptive and retaliatory attacks among these nations have caused extensive casualties and infrastructural damage, exacerbating an already fragile geopolitical landscape.

Recent Israeli strikes on Iranian missile facilities, as claimed by the Israeli Army on October 26, illustrate the escalating hostilities. Iran and Israel’s tit-for-tat actions perpetuate a vicious cycle, jeopardising global peace and security.

The Israel-Palestine conflict remains at the heart of these tensions. Resolving it is essential to prevent further regional destabilisation. Both nations must adopt restorative policies to address the root causes of the conflict.

Iran must carefully assess its stance, considering Israel’s military alliances, particularly with the United States. A miscalculated move could have devastating consequences. Iran should either re-evaluate its policies against Israel or strengthen its defensive and retaliatory capabilities. As a U.S. ally, Israel wields significant power that Iran cannot overlook. Iran must be prepared to face the repercussions of any escalation.

SAJJAD ALI MEMON,

Islamabad.