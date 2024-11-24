Federal ministers vow harsh response to law breakers in capital

Interior minister says this time anyone taking law into their hands will not walk away. Defence minister accuses PTI of spreading chaos in country. Info minister rules out any negotiations with PTI.

ISLAMABAD - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Police Lines early Saturday morning to boost the morale of Islamabad’s Police force as the city prepares for the arrival of a high-profile delegation from Belarus.

Addressing the officers, the minister commended the dedication of the Islamabad Police to maintaining law and order. He stressed the importance of heightened security measures ahead of the Belarus delegation’s visit on November 24, followed by the Belarusian President’s visit on November 25.

“We must ensure the safety of Islamabad at all costs,” Naqvi said, urging the force to work as a cohesive team to secure the federal capital. He issued a stern warning against anyone attempting to disrupt peace, stating, “This time, anyone taking the law into their hands will not walk away.”

The minister emphasized officer safety, instructing the police to wear helmets and protective gear during duty and adhere to all precautionary measures. “Your lives are precious to us,” he told the officers, pledging full support to the force.

Naqvi assured that no efforts would be spared to uphold law and order, vowing that the federal capital’s peace and security remain non-negotiable. Senior officials, including the Inspector General of Islamabad Police, the Chief Commissioner, and the DIG, were present during the minister’s address, alongside a large contingent of police officers.

Also, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of trying to destabilise the country through protests and creating unrest. Talking to a private news channel, he asked why PTI often organizes demonstrations during crucial events like important visits, conferences and economic or diplomatic activities. He criticised a recent statement by the former First Lady, claiming it targeted religion, politics and international relations.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister should fight to eradicate terrorism from the province, but, unfortunately he was busy in planning attacks on the federation.

“During this attack on Islamabad, the PTI seeks the deaths of innocent Pakistanis to secure their chairman’s freedom, but we will not allow this to happen.” he added.

He warned by adding that any attempt to create unrest will be met with strict action to protect citizens and maintain state stability.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, on Saturday stated categorically that no negotiations are being held at any level with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Addressing a news conference, Tarar said that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, following Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders, contacted PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar to convey that protests or sit-ins in the federal capital were illegal.

Tarar warned that those participating in violent protests would be arrested and held accountable for any damage, as the government would not tolerate actions jeopardizing public safety. The minister said protests are illegal and disrupting public life will have consequences, stressing the government’s commitment to law and order. He said that PTI aims to create divisions between friendly countries. It’s baffling that a protest is called on the same day a friendly country seeks to enhance cooperation with Pakistan, he maintained. He stated that PTI and the country’s enemies share the same goal of hindering economic progress. He mentioned that Belarus is Pakistan’s close ally, and preparations have been finalised to welcome the president of Belarus in Islamabad.

He noted that similar protests and sit-ins occurred during the 2014 visit of the Chinese president and the SCO summit.

He said Belarus and Pakistan are planning to jointly manufacture tractors. “While the administration prepares to welcome Belarusian guests, it is also ensuring citizen security. Can the system function effectively under such conditions?”, he questioned. He warned that officers involved in political activities will face strict action.

“37 people were killed in Kurram Agency, but the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister did not visit to console the people. How could the Chief Minister forget Parachinar’s pain?”, the minister stated adding that said Pakistan Army soldiers are sacrificing to protect the people, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police need better training against terrorism.

He said that the province must focus more on law and order, as terrorism persists, even around Adiala Jail.

Responding to a question, he said PTI is divided into the Aleema, Nooreen, and Bushra Bibi groups. He called it a melodrama between “Nand” and “Bhabhi”.

The country they once sought gifts from is now speaking against them, the minister said and condemned PTI members for the disgraceful protest at the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque, questioning if they remembered Sharia when raising slogans there. In response to another question, he said PTI has continually caused chaos and tried to harm relations with friendly countries. Bushra Bibi doesn’t even know how to spell “international relations”, the minister remarked.

“PWD was closed due to corruption, while we are advancing toward digitization and billions of rupees have been saved through anti-smuggling efforts”, the minister underlined.

Responding to another question, he said the Pak Army is sacrificing in the fight against terrorism, while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister shows no concern for law and order. He condemned PTI supporters for setting fire to trees in Islamabad and noted that the Apex Committee had warned such actions wouldn’t be tolerated. The minister said that public anger is growing, and one day, people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will hold them accountable. He stressed that if PTI wants to protest, it should be in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as attacks on the federation won’t be tolerated. He also claimed they aim to drop bodies as part of a plan.