Zimbabwe triumphs over Pakistan by 80 runs in first ODI under DLS method

Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by 80 runs using the DLS method in the first ODI in Bulawayo, as Pakistan's batting collapsed in their chase of 206 runs. After 21 overs, Pakistan were struggling at 60 for 6 when rain halted the match.

Pakistan's Innings

Pakistan's chase began poorly, with openers Saeem Ayub and Abdullah Shafiq failing to build a partnership. Shafiq was dismissed for just 1 run when the score was 11, and Ayub followed shortly after, caught for 11 runs at a total of 17. Kamran Ghulam scored 17 before being dismissed, and at 49 runs, Salman Agha was LBW for 4 runs. Hasibullah Khan was bowled for a duck, leaving Pakistan at 60 for 6 when rain intervened.

Zimbabwe's Batting

Zimbabwe’s batting also faltered early. Opener Joylord Gumbie was run out for 15 at 40 runs, while Dion Myers contributed only 8. Captain Craig Ervine (6), Tadiwanashe Marumani (29), Sean Williams (23), Brian Bennett (20), Brandon Mavuta (1), and Blessing Muzarabani (0) all fell cheaply.

However, a crucial 62-run partnership between Sikandar Raza (39) and Richard Ngarava (48) for the eighth wicket provided some resistance. Ngarava’s knock included five fours and a six.

Pakistan's Bowling

For Pakistan, vice-captain Salman Ali Agha and debutant Faisal Akram each took three wickets. Haris Rauf, Aamer Jamal, and Mohammad Hasnain each claimed one wicket, while one player was run out.

Toss and Team News

At the toss, Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan announced that Aamer Jamal, Haseebullah Khan, and Faisal Akram were making their debuts. Rizwan stressed the importance of adapting to the conditions, particularly the challenges of batting in early overs. Key players Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah were rested for this series, allowing new talent to feature.

Pakistan's ODI Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Haseebullah Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan Niazi, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Faisal Akram