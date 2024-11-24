Gallup survey: 47pc of Pakistanis never used trains

A recent Gallup Pakistan survey revealed that 47pc of Pakistanis have never traveled by train.

The survey highlighted that the majority of Pakistanis rely on rickshaws, buses, and vans for transportation.

Approximately 80pc reported using rickshaws, while 79pc commuted by buses and wagons.

Conversely, 18pc and 17pc of respondents stated they had never used rickshaws or buses and wagons, respectively.

When asked specifically about train travel, an equal percentage of Pakistanis 47pc responded that they had traveled by train, while the other 47pc said they had not.

In the northern regions of Pakistan, where cable cars or lifts are used for commuting, only 14pc of respondents reported using these modes of transport, while 73pc said they had never used them.