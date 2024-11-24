Sunday, November 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gallup survey: 47pc of Pakistanis never used trains

Gallup survey: 47pc of Pakistanis never used trains
Web Desk
3:13 PM | November 24, 2024
National, Editor's Picks

A recent Gallup Pakistan survey revealed that 47pc of Pakistanis have never traveled by train.

The survey highlighted that the majority of Pakistanis rely on rickshaws, buses, and vans for transportation.

Approximately 80pc reported using rickshaws, while 79pc commuted by buses and wagons.

Conversely, 18pc and 17pc of respondents stated they had never used rickshaws or buses and wagons, respectively.

When asked specifically about train travel, an equal percentage of Pakistanis 47pc responded that they had traveled by train, while the other 47pc said they had not.

In the northern regions of Pakistan, where cable cars or lifts are used for commuting, only 14pc of respondents reported using these modes of transport, while 73pc said they had never used them.

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1732418119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024