Global delegation praises Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) delegation has commended the Government of Pakistan's determined efforts to eradicate polio, acknowledging the effectiveness of its strategic approach.

During their second visit to Pakistan, the delegation met with Dr. Malik Mukhtar Bharath, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, and Ayesha Raza Farooq, the Prime Minister's Focal Person for Polio Eradication.

Dr. Malik Mukhtar Bharath highlighted the ongoing implementation of the strategic National Emergency Action Plan (NEAP), which aims to reverse the surge in polio cases. He emphasized that the government’s focused measures are making significant progress in combating the virus.

Ayesha Raza Farooq emphasized the importance of a revitalized “one-team” approach, stressing the deployment of data-driven and locally tailored strategies to enhance the quality of polio vaccination campaigns across the country.

The GPEI delegation lauded the dedication of polio vaccination teams, especially those working under challenging conditions, and encouraged them to persist in their crucial efforts to safeguard children's health.