Government vows to prevent disruptions amid PTI protest call

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari stated that the government would not allow anyone to disrupt law and order, emphasizing that the public has grown weary of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) politics of agitation. Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, she noted that the situation in the city remains normal, with little response to PTI's protest call.

Bukhari assured that the Punjab government is vigilant and fully prepared to handle any potential disturbances, pledging to protect the lives and property of citizens at all costs. She highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had announced plans to lead a protest from Swabi, but there were no visible signs of demonstrations, indicating a lack of public interest in PTI’s agenda.

She also pointed out that PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife, children, and other family members of senior party leaders were not participating in the protests. Furthermore, Bukhari claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government officials were being pressured to join the demonstrations despite ongoing law and order issues in their own province, which she said PTI has failed to address seriously.

Meanwhile, Islamabad authorities have enforced Section 144 across the federal capital to maintain order, following directives from the Islamabad High Court. Citizens have been advised to avoid participating in any illegal activities, and authorities have warned of strict action against those violating the law to ensure peace and security.