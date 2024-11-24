Sunday, November 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Guo and De Silva crowned ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis champions

Guo and De Silva crowned ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis champions
Staff Reporter
November 24, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Xiuyuan Guo of China and Dinara De Silva of Sri Lanka emerged victorious in the boy’s and girls’ singles finals, respectively, at the ITF Pakistan PPL-Syed Dilawar Abbas World Junior Tennis Championship Leg-2 that concluded at the PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad. In the boy’s singles final, Guo defeated Korea’s Sion Ji in straight sets, winning 7-6(3), 6-2 to claim the title. Meanwhile, De Silva showcased her dominance in the girl’s singles final by overcoming Karolina Ligai of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-4 to secure the title. The closing ceremony was graced by prominent dignitaries, including ITA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza as the chief guest, and PPL’s G Ali Noon as the guest of honour. PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, along with Secretary Col Zia-ud-din Tufail, distributed prizes among the winners. ITA President Adv Majid Bashir and Secretary Tufail Cheema, alongside players, coaches, and parents also celebrated the successful conclusion of the event.

Barrister Saif criticizes government over PTI protest crackdown

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1732418119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024