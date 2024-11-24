Guo and De Silva crowned ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis champions

LAHORE - Xiuyuan Guo of China and Dinara De Silva of Sri Lanka emerged victorious in the boy’s and girls’ singles finals, respectively, at the ITF Pakistan PPL-Syed Dilawar Abbas World Junior Tennis Championship Leg-2 that concluded at the PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad. In the boy’s singles final, Guo defeated Korea’s Sion Ji in straight sets, winning 7-6(3), 6-2 to claim the title. Meanwhile, De Silva showcased her dominance in the girl’s singles final by overcoming Karolina Ligai of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-4 to secure the title. The closing ceremony was graced by prominent dignitaries, including ITA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza as the chief guest, and PPL’s G Ali Noon as the guest of honour. PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, along with Secretary Col Zia-ud-din Tufail, distributed prizes among the winners. ITA President Adv Majid Bashir and Secretary Tufail Cheema, alongside players, coaches, and parents also celebrated the successful conclusion of the event.