Hexalyze highlights transformative impact of AI in energy sector at ADIPEC 2024

LAHORE - The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2024 showcased groundbreaking advancements in energy technology, with artificial intelligence (AI) taking center stage as a key driver of transformation across the sector. Among the industry leaders present, the CTO of Hexalyze Consulting Services Sohaib Khan shared his insights on the role of AI in modernizing energy operations, while highlighting ongoing projects with major players in the UAE and Pakistan.

Speaking to media during his visit, Sohaib emphasized the importance of AI in addressing the energy sector’s evolving challenges, particularly in improving operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

“ADIPEC 2024 is a testament to the incredible pace at which the energy sector is embracing AI to revolutionize its processes. At Hexalyze Consulting Services, we are proud to contribute to this transformation through projects that bring innovative solutions to our clients. For instance, our work with Dolphin Energy Limited in the UAE involves automating their Electronic Management of Facilities Change (E-MoFC) process, a critical initiative that streamlines technical services, improves upstream facilities, and enhances decision-making. Similarly, we are collaborating with Fauji Oil Terminal in Pakistan to automate their terminal operations, optimizing efficiency and ensuring seamless workflows,” he stated.

Hexalyze Consulting Services’ projects underscore the broader trend of AI integration across the energy value chain. By automating complex, traditionally manual processes, the firm is setting a benchmark for how technology can reduce costs, improve safety, and minimize environmental impact.

Sohaib further added, “AI is no longer a futuristic concept; it is a practical necessity for energy companies looking to remain competitive. Platforms like ADIPEC allow us to exchange ideas, showcase our expertise, and explore partnerships that push the boundaries of what’s possible in the energy sector.”

With a record attendance of energy leaders, innovators, and policymakers from around the globe, ADIPEC 2024 has cemented its role as a premier event driving the energy transition. Hexalyze Consulting Services’ innovative projects and visionary leadership reflect the conference’s commitment to showcasing how technology can lead the way to a more efficient and sustainable energy future.

ADIPEC is one of the world’s largest energy events, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to discuss and shape the future of energy. The 2024 edition focused heavily on the integration of AI, digitalization, and sustainability within the energy ecosystem.