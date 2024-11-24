Sunday, November 24, 2024
Hindus from India reach Pakistan for pilgrimage

Staff Reporter
November 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  A group of Hindu pilgrims from India will cross into Pakistan on foot through the Wagha border crossing on Sunday to visit the revered Shadani Darbar in Hayat Pitafi, Mirpur Mathelo, Sindh, for religious rituals.  The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), under the guidance of Chairman Syed Atta-ur-Rehman, has made comprehensive arrangements for the pilgrims, including security, accommodation, and transportation. ETPB’s Additional Secretary for Shrines Saifullah Khokhar, along with senior officials and local Hindu leaders, will greet the pilgrims upon their arrival.   The pilgrims will travel to Hayat Pitafi in special buses to perform religious rituals and will also visit other sacred sites, including the historic Sadhu Bela Temple in Sukkur.

Staff Reporter

