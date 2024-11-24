Sunday, November 24, 2024
Home Economics Alumni Dinner 2024: A Celebration of Legacy and Bonds

November 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The FG College of Home Economics and Management Sciences (FGCHEMS) hosted its highly anticipated Home Economics Alumni Dinner 2024.

The event, which featured a vibrant gathering of alumni, faculty, and students under the theme “A Touch of Turquoise” celebrated the enduring connections and accomplishments of Home Economics graduates, according to a press release here on Saturday. 

Principal Prof Rozina Faheem while addressing the auspicious gathering acknowledged the remarkable achievements of alumni, emphasizing their role in carrying forward the legacy of Home Economics and making a positive impact in various spheres of life.

One of the key highlights of the evening was the election of the Executive Committee for the Alumni Association of Home Economics – Islamabad Chapter.

