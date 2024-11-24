ICCI, FTO host awareness session on taxpayers’ rights

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), in collaboration with the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), organized an awareness session highlighting taxpayers’ rights and the pivotal role of the FTO in providing relief to aggrieved taxpayers.

Muhammad Nazim Saleem, Advisor Sales Tax at the FTO, delivered an insightful presentation, shedding light on the tax system and the FTO’s commitment to safeguarding taxpayers against harassment and unwarranted litigation. He underscored the FTO’s Outreach Campaign, designed to enhance public awareness about its role in delivering prompt and cost-free justice.

The FTO has made remarkable progress in resolving complaints, adjudicating 8,128 cases filed by taxpayers against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in 2023. Furthermore, the President of Pakistan upheld 96.01% of the FTO’s decisions in appeals filed by the FBR, demonstrating the institution’s efficacy and credibility.

Notably, the FTO has taken measures to curb unnecessary litigation. The federal cabinet has directed the FBR to avoid filing appeals against FTO rulings in high courts, and the FBR has instructed its field formations to refrain from initiating frivolous legal actions. ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi emphasized the need to foster a conducive environment for the business community. Praising the FTO’s exemplary performance, he suggested its inclusion in the formulation of tax policies to prevent anti-taxpayer measures. He also called for leveraging electronic media, which is mandated to allocate 10% of its airtime to public welfare initiatives, to amplify awareness about the FTO’s objectives and complaint resolution mechanisms.

President Qureshi described the FTO as a beacon of hope for taxpayers facing grievances and advocated for the promotion of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms to ensure swift and effective settlement of tax disputes, reducing burdens on both taxpayers and the judicial system. The session also featured valuable input from Asad Hussain Ghalib, President of the Islamabad Tax Bar Association, who shared insights into streamlining processes for taxpayers. The event was moderated by ICCI member Naeem Siddiqui and attended by ICCI Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, along with Executive Members Naveed Akhtar Satti, Malik Mohsin Khalid, Zulqurnain Abbasi, Chaudhry M. Waseem, Chaudhry Irfan, and other prominent stakeholders. The session highlighted the importance of collaboration between institutions to uphold taxpayers’ rights and strengthen confidence in the tax system, ultimately fostering a more business-friendly environment.