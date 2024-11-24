IFAD promotes climate-smart agriculture to strengthen food security in Pakistan, says Fernanda Thomaz

ISLAMABAD - The International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) Country Director in Pakistan Fernanda Thomaz has said that the organization promotes climate-smart agriculture to strengthen food security while enabling farmers to adapt to changing conditions. “This includes supporting resilient infrastructure, water storage, irrigation systems, market access and climate-resistant crop varieties,” she told APP in an interview. Country Director said since 1978, IFAD has focused on fighting rural poverty in Pakistan, where over 80 percent of the poor population resides in rural areas. Smallholder farmers face challenges such as limited market access, small landholdings, and climate-related threats, she said, adding that the IFAD aligns its programs with Pakistan’s development goals to address these issues effectively.

She also indicated that strengthening food security initiatives helps ultra-poor communities improve livelihoods through sustainable agricultural practices, with a focus on women and youth.

She said improving market access IFAD develops value chains to enhance farmers’ productivity and connect them to larger markets, adding that in Gilgit Baltistan’s Hunza Valley, IFAD helped women apricot farmers form cooperatives, improve product quality, and reduce food loss.

These cooperatives now link with private companies to access bigger markets, benefiting everyone in the value chain.

Thomaz said promoting climate-resilient practices in remote mountainous areas, IFAD introduces innovations that enable year-round vegetable cultivation, ensuring steady incomes and access to nutritious food.

Enhancing livelihoods asset transfers, skills training, and enterprise-building initiatives empower communities to adopt sustainable practices like homestead gardening and livestock rearing, improving food security and income, she added.

She commented that the IFAD’s commitment to Pakistan’s rural development reflects the broader goals of World Food Day.

Addressing hunger and ensuring access to nutritious food require inclusive, sustainable food systems. By focusing on marginalized communities, promoting gender equality, and adapting to climate challenges, IFAD contributes to a stronger, more resilient rural economy.

To a question, she said that achieving food security is not just a global priority but a local necessity for Pakistan, adding that strengthening rural communities, empowering farmers, and adapting to climate realities will be critical to ensuring a future where everyone has access to the food they need, she concluded.

She said despite global efforts hunger still persist, adding that around 733 million people worldwide go hungry, including many small-scale farmers most vulnerable to climate change, economic instability, and extreme weather.

This year’s World Food Day theme underscores a critical message: food is a basic human right, and every individual, regardless of location or circumstance, deserves access to it, she added.

Country Director said food systems are central to addressing hunger and nutrition challenges, with small-scale farmers playing a key role. However, rural communities have long been marginalized. Achieving sustainable, inclusive, and fair food systems requires targeted investment in rural livelihoods and improved access to nutritious food for all, she added.

She said IFAD has been at the forefront of such efforts in Pakistan. Over four decades, IFAD has worked in Pakistan’s rural areas, improving the lives of 2.8 million families by supporting smallholder farmers, empowering women, and promoting climate-smart practices.

To a question, she highlighted women empowerment steps that the IFAD’s approach emphasizes the inclusion of women, youth, and people with disabilities.

Empowering women, in particular, has transformative effects.

When women receive skills training and economic opportunities, household decision-making improves, leading to better nutrition and education outcomes for families, she said, adding that IFAD projects have demonstrated that amplifying women’s voices not only enhances results but ensures long-term sustainability.

