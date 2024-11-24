Interior Minister vows strict action against instigators amid foreign delegation visit

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi affirmed that extremism will not be tolerated, and instigators of unrest will face arrest.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Naqvi stressed that protecting citizens’ lives and property is the government’s top priority. Regarding PTI protesters, he stated that all individuals attempting to reach Faizabad had been detained.

Naqvi clarified that mobile phone services remain active in the capital, with only internet services temporarily suspended. He noted that fewer roads were blocked in Punjab this time, though the risk of unrest remains.

Highlighting the arrival of a foreign delegation in Islamabad, Naqvi warned that any attempts to disrupt peace or create disorder during the visit would be met with strict action.

“We will not allow any disruption during the visit of our foreign guests,” he said, emphasizing the importance of maintaining law and order.

While refraining from revealing specific strategies, Naqvi acknowledged the recurring harm caused to the country by frequent incidents of unrest.





