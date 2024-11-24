Investing in IT

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s announcement of a $25 billion IT export target over the next five years is undoubtedly ambitious and has resonated with many as an aspirational goal for Pakistan’s economic future. His commitment to personally oversee IT sector reforms, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission, signals a recognition of the sector’s potential as a catalyst for growth and skill development. The promise to prepare youth with internationally competitive education, training, and skills is a step in the right direction and aligns with long-standing calls from economic observers across the country.

However, setting lofty targets alone will not yield results unless accompanied by substantive reforms, investments, and supportive policies. While Pakistan boasts a large and talented population, realising this potential requires creating an ecosystem that nurtures and accelerates IT sector development. The first step is to establish educational institutions that offer cutting-edge training in emerging fields of science and technology, aligning curricula with global industry demands.

Next, government-backed vocational and training programmes should place skilled individuals in environments that promote collaboration, innovation, and critical thinking. Such initiatives must be reinforced by tax incentives and benefits that encourage entrepreneurship and investment in IT ventures. Additionally, the government should consider funding state-owned enterprises that can showcase Pakistani IT talent on international platforms, boosting both exports and the country’s global reputation. Beyond these reforms lies a broader infrastructural challenge. Achieving this export target requires robust internet infrastructure, consistent electricity supply, and modern digital banking solutions to facilitate seamless international transactions. Furthermore, dismantling restrictive internet policies and firewalls is essential to fostering a freer, more open digital economy.

Without addressing these fundamental issues, the Prime Minister’s vision will remain an ambitious target rather than a tangible reality.