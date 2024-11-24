Sunday, November 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ishaq Dar asks PTI to spare Pakistan from petty politics

Ishaq Dar asks PTI to spare Pakistan from petty politics
Web Desk
6:29 PM | November 24, 2024
National

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has questioned whether PTI's protest is a political move or a well-thought-out conspiracy and game against the dignity and honor of the country.

In a statement on Sunday, he asked why PTI gives protest calls time and again on days when important international figures are visiting Pakistan.

He said PTI does not care may it be the visit of the Chinese Prime Minister on October 14, the arrival of heads of state for the SCO Summit on October 15-16, or the visit of the President of Belarus starting from Monday, for which their ministers and key business figures are arriving in Islamabad on Sunday.

The Deputy Prime Minister appealed that for God's sake, spare Pakistan from your petty politics!

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1732418119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024