Ishaq Dar asks PTI to spare Pakistan from petty politics

Deputy Prime Minister has questioned whether PTI's protest is a political move or a well-thought-out conspiracy and game against the dignity and honor of the country.

In a statement on Sunday, he asked why PTI gives protest calls time and again on days when important international figures are visiting Pakistan.

He said PTI does not care may it be the visit of the Chinese Prime Minister on October 14, the arrival of heads of state for the SCO Summit on October 15-16, or the visit of the President of Belarus starting from Monday, for which their ministers and key business figures are arriving in Islamabad on Sunday.

The Deputy Prime Minister appealed that for God's sake, spare Pakistan from your petty politics!