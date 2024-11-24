Islamabad a ghost town as city fortified ahead of PTI onslaught

ISLAMABAD - Containers, containers and containers! This is how Islamabad looks ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) planned march on the federal capital for today (Sunday).

Red Zone routes have been sealed, Rangers have been deployed at key government buildings, educational institutions closed, exams postponed and public transport has been banned from and to Islamabad causing the city to be deserted. As almost all the routes to Islamabad have been closed in anticipation of the PTI protests on Sunday (today), citizens and commuters have been facing major inconvenience. Key points in Islamabad have been blocked with containers. Heavy contingents of police, FC, Punjab police, and Rangers have been deployed around D-Chowk, where long stacking of containers tells the whole story.

The Srinagar Highway is closed at Zero Point. Routes leading to the federal capital via GT Road have been barricaded at T-Chowk near Rawat.

The Expressway has been blocked on both sides at Khanna Pul. Golra Mor and routes leading to Islamabad Airport have also been sealed with containers. Similarly, the 26 Number Chungi Bridge and New Margalla Road have been blocked. Similarly, Iran Avenue at D-12 also remains inaccessible for a few days. The Expressway connecting Srinagar Highway to Zero Point has been shut, along with the Faizabad route into Islamabad.

Similarly, all routes from Rawalpindi to Islamabad have been blocked. Containers have been placed at Faizabad. The authorities have also shut down the Pirwadhai and Faizabad bus terminals for two days. Furthermore, GT Road has been blocked at Taxila with containers. Almost all the motorways to Islamabad have been closed. Metro bus service in the federal capital and Rawalpindi is also likely to be suspended.

In anticipation of the violence, a high alert has been issued at Polyclinic Hospital.

All leaves for emergency staff have been cancelled, and ambulance services have been directed to remain on standby. Due to difficulties faced by commuters, the police Saturday reopened the Expressway, however, it is likely to be closed again upon the arrival of the protesters. Much to the inconvenience of the residents of the twin cities, the federal government is likely to suspend internet and mobile services here.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has also activated a firewall to slow down internet speed and restrict access to social media content.

The situation remains tense in the twin cities as the PTI decides to go ahead with its November 24 “do-or-die” protest. The federal capital is currently hosting additional over 40,000 personnels of the law-enforcing agencies. The government has also imposed Section 144 in the federal capital for two months.

On Friday, deciding on a petition filed by the traders association president, IHC Chief Justice Justice Aamer Farooq noted that the fundamental rights of freedom of assembly and movement enjoyed by Pakistani citizens were subjected to proportional and reasonable restrictions as he directed authorities to allocate a designated place to the PTI for organising its demonstration. It is to mention here that the Belarusian president is also coming to Pakistan on a three-day visit on Monday (November 25 to 27).