Islamabad IG vows strict security measures amid ongoing PTI protests

Islamabad Inspector General (IG) Ali Nasir Rizvi has reaffirmed that there will be no compromise on the city's security as PTI protests continue. Addressing the media at D-Chowk, IG Rizvi highlighted the police's readiness to handle any disruptions and maintain public order.

He stated that a comprehensive security plan has been implemented to prevent mischief and ensure the safety of citizens. While acknowledging some traffic hurdles, he assured the public that efforts are being made to keep routes open and minimize inconvenience.

Strict enforcement of laws

IG Rizvi emphasized that anyone attempting to take the law into their own hands would face severe legal consequences, with charges filed under strict sections of the law. He confirmed that Section 144 has been enforced throughout Islamabad, prohibiting protests, rallies, and sit-ins. Violators will face immediate action.

"The security arrangements aim to protect lives and property, and we will deal firmly with any attempts to disrupt peace," IG Rizvi stressed.

The situation in Islamabad remains tense, with authorities closely monitoring developments and enforcing measures to maintain order amid the ongoing protests.