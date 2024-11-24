Israeli drones kill 2 paramedics, injure 4 in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district

Israeli drones chased paramedics Saturday in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, killing two and injuring four others.

“An Israeli drone targeted a rescue team on Saturday as they were heading to the town of Ain Baal in the Tyre district to carry out their emergency work,” according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. "When a second rescue team rushed to assist the injured from the first team, it too was targeted by an Israeli drone, resulting in two martyrs and four injuries from both teams.”

It reiterated its demand for the international community to take “a firm stance against the Israeli army's violation of international laws and its disregard for any deterrent measures.”

Israel has engaged in cross-border warfare with Lebanon, launching an air campaign in late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets.

More than 3,600 victims have been killed by Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with more than 15,300 injured and over 1 million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.