Sunday, November 24, 2024
Man kills sister for ‘honour’ in Shikarpur

STAFF REPORT
November 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SHIKAPUR  -  A merciless brother killed his sister Bashiran Bibi by strangling her throat in village Saifuddin Shar of Shikarpur in the name of ‘honour’. Police sources said that the accused murdered his sister after accusing her of developing illicit relations with a man. The murderer later fled away from the scene after committing the crime. Soon after receiving the report, a police team reached the crime scene and shifted the dead body of the woman to a local hospital for completion of necessary procedure. Further investigation was underway.

