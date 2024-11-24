Sunday, November 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Medicine shortage exposes scandal in Thatta

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA
November 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

THATTA  -  A stock of medicine worth 20 million rupees from the warehouse of an NGO managing health facilities in district Thatta.  According to sources around eight health facilities of district Thatta including Civil Hospital Makli were given under the administrative control of MERF-Medical Emergency Resilience Foundation in 2015 under a public private initiative. Malik Adam Regional Program manager of MERF accused four employees of their alleged involvement in the pilferage of and misappropriation of medicine stock. He told local reporters that employees involved in the episode had been suspended and a preliminary inquiry report of the scandal was sent to the provincial health department, proposing stern legal action for the delinquents. Credible sources revealed that the scandal surfaced in the wake of persistent drug shortages at Civil Hospital Makli and other health facilities. Members of Civil society termed suspension of low-ranked employees a trick to save real culprits. They demanded a thorough probe into the whole scandal.

Barrister Saif criticizes government over PTI protest crackdown

Tags:

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1732418119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024