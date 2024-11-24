Medicine shortage exposes scandal in Thatta

THATTA - A stock of medicine worth 20 million rupees from the warehouse of an NGO managing health facilities in district Thatta. According to sources around eight health facilities of district Thatta including Civil Hospital Makli were given under the administrative control of MERF-Medical Emergency Resilience Foundation in 2015 under a public private initiative. Malik Adam Regional Program manager of MERF accused four employees of their alleged involvement in the pilferage of and misappropriation of medicine stock. He told local reporters that employees involved in the episode had been suspended and a preliminary inquiry report of the scandal was sent to the provincial health department, proposing stern legal action for the delinquents. Credible sources revealed that the scandal surfaced in the wake of persistent drug shortages at Civil Hospital Makli and other health facilities. Members of Civil society termed suspension of low-ranked employees a trick to save real culprits. They demanded a thorough probe into the whole scandal.