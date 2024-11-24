Sunday, November 24, 2024
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

Staff Reporter
November 24, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The five mentors have announced their provisional squads for the Champions T20 Cup, scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi from December 7 to 25. Due to the pending announcement of the Pakistan men’s white-ball and red-ball squads for the South Africa tour, the mentors have excluded centrally contracted players and other white-ball cricketers currently in Zimbabwe for the ODI and T20I series. Once the national selection committee finalises the squads for the South Africa tour and player availability becomes clear, the mentors will reassess and revise their provisional squads before submitting the final lists to the PCB.

Staff Reporter

