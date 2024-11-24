Mobile internet disrupted in Karachi, security tightened in twin cities

Mobile internet services have been disrupted across various parts of Karachi since last night, causing significant inconvenience to residents. According to reports, the suspension was enforced due to security concerns, affecting daily communication and online activities.

A Ministry of Interior spokesperson previously stated that restrictions on internet and mobile services would only be imposed in areas facing specific security threats, while other regions would remain unaffected.

In a related development, stringent security measures have been implemented in Islamabad and Rawalpindi ahead of PTI’s planned protests. Authorities have blocked entry points to the twin cities at 33 locations using containers, causing disruptions on major routes including Faizabad, IJP Road, Rawat T-Chowk, Mandrah, and Taxila. Additional blockades have also been set up on the Faizabad Flyover and other key areas, while Kacheri Chowk is restricted to one-way traffic.

The security clampdown has significantly impacted movement and connectivity as PTI prepares for potential demonstrations in the capital.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi contacted PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, following directives from the Islamabad High Court. During their discussion, Minister Naqvi emphasized the government’s commitment to complying with the court's orders, stating, “We are bound by the Islamabad High Court’s order. No processions, sit-ins, or rallies can be permitted under the current circumstances.”

Naqvi also informed Barrister Gohar about the upcoming visit of a high-level delegation from Belarus, led by President Alexander Lukashenko. The 80-member delegation is expected to arrive in Islamabad on November 24 and will remain in the city until November 27, with the Belarusian President arriving on November 25.