MoU signed for establishment of Skill Development Centre at DHA City Karachi

KARACHI - DHA City Karachi has entered into an agreement with National University of Technology (NUTECH) for the establishment of Skill Development Centre at DHA City Karachi. NUTECH will establish state of the art Skill Development Centre on the infrastructure and facilities provided by DHA City Karachi to facilitate development of innovative and emerging industrial skills in the youth of Karachi. In this project KCCI, ABAD, PAKSEA, TMA, NKATI, LATI, KATI, FBATIS.I.T.E Industrial Estates will act as facilitator of NEUTECH in the training and skill development of Youth of Karachi.

At the institute, industrial skills involving innovative technologies of IT, AI and Machine learning will be introduced for the construction and manufacturing industry of Karachi. The institute will likely play critical role in the socio economic uplift of local community, providing them opportunities to get absorbed in the industry of Karachi. The skilled youth trained at the institute will get opportunities to join international industry as certified professionals of tomorrow.