No tannery allowed to operate outside special zone after December, warns Kh Asif

SIALKOT - Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif regretted on Saturday that the Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) project had been delayed for 16 years.

In 2008, a loan of Rs290 million was taken from the Punjab Environment Department for the project, but it could not be completed. However, he warned that tannery would be allowed to operate outside the special tannery zone after the deadline of December 30. The administration would crack down if the project was not made functional by January 1. He said: “I will raise my voice on the floor of the assembly against those responsible for the delay and I will go to NAB with the case myself.”

He expressed these views while reviewing the ongoing/proposed development projects of Sialkot district in the DC office committee room, here. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial, District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Faisal Ikram, former Mayor Toheed Akhtar Chaudhry, Chaudhry Bashir Ahmed, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Anum Babar, Chairman Overseas Pakistani Commission Hafiz Shahid Ghug, Mian Ashfaq Ahmed, Khawaja Tipu, Rana Waheed and local police officials were also present. Speaking at the meeting, Khawaja Asif ordered for expediting the work of shifting all offices of the District Courts to the designate place outside the city. He said the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) would be shifted to a new campus on Aimenabad Road covering 200 acres and the vacant space in the Sialkot city court will be converted into a park at the same time. Khawaja Asif announced that land worth Rs220 million would be acquired for relocation of the general bus stand on Daska Road. An underpass would also be constructed in front of the new bus stand to improve traffic flow. Additionally, traffic signals would be installed at key intersections across the city, under the supervision of the Municipal Corporation.

In a bid to ease congestion, Khawaja Asif stressed the need to make Sialkot’s major markets, including Muslim Bazaar and Lahai Bazaar, traffic-free. He also suggested the district administration build a large parking plaza adjacent to the railway station. This project could be executed through a commercial or public-private partnership to help expand business activities in the city.

Addressing the ongoing traffic challenges, the federal minister identified encroachments as a major obstacle. He urged the municipal corporation, district administration, and police to collaborate on a comprehensive plan to eliminate encroachments, with strict action taken against officials responsible for permitting them. To further alleviate traffic congestion in the city, the federal minister proposed the expansion of the Eastern Bypass and the connection of Pasrur Road to Daska Road. He commended the success of the Safe Cities Project, which has made Sialkot safer. The project would be officially inaugurated soon by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Khawaja Asif further stressed the importance of improving road engineering for smoother traffic flow. He revealed plans to finalise the construction of a flyover on Kashmir Road, connecting the cantonment area with the city. The Punjab government is expected to provide the necessary funding for this project. In other transportation developments, the minister confirmed that the Sialkot-Khariyan Motorway would become operational by 2025, and the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway would also undergo an upgrade to three lanes. He announced plans for creation of an Information Technology (IT) park in Sialkot, aimed at promoting the IT sector. He also mentioned that Minister of State for IT & Telecommunications Shaza Fatima would visit Sialkot to discuss the initiative. On the topic of energy conservation, Khawaja Asif pointed out that Pakistan was the only country where markets remain open late into the night, consuming excessive energy. He recommended that markets close by 8pm to help save energy. During his visit, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial briefed Khawaja Asif on the City Development Package, while District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq provided an update on the law and order situation in the area.