Noor Zaman claims CAS-Serena Int’l Squash C’ship title

LAHORE - World No. 82 Noor Zaman emerged title winner in the CAS-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship 2024, after defeating compatriot and World No. 85 Nasir Iqbal in a thrilling final at the Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad. Noor sealed the championship title with a straight-set win, scoring 11-8, 12-10, and 11-9 in a match that lasted just 27 minutes. The championship was organised by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Serena Hotels. The tournament featured 24 players, including 15 internationally ranked competitors from Egypt, England, Hong Kong-China, Ireland, Kuwait, Malaysia, and the Netherlands. The event’s closing ceremony was graced by Air Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Personnel), who served as the chief guest and presented trophies and souvenirs. Distinguished attendees included Air Marshal Kazim Hammad, SVP of PSF; Amjad Ali Gill, Joint Secretary of IPC Ministry; squash legend Qamar Zaman; VP of PSF Adnan Asad and others.