Pakistan and Sri Lanka start strong in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

LAHORE - Pakistan and claimed victories on the opening day of the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup 2024, organised by Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC).

At the Ghani Institute Cricket Ground in DHA, Pakistan convincingly defeated South Africa. Batting first after winning the toss, South Africa posted 129-7 in their 20 overs. Lesedi Lesufi scored 24, while Edrich Ter Haa contributed 17. For Pakistan, Babar Ali picked up two wickets. In reply, Pakistan chased down the target in just 10.3 overs with two wickets down. Opener Naimatullah led the charge with an explosive 59 off 31 balls, including nine fours and a six, while Zafar contributed 33 runs. Talha, a debutant from the B3 category, also featured in the match.

In the second game at Saeed Sports City, secured a commanding 70-run victory over Nepal. After being invited to bat, amassed 195-4 in 20 overs. Opener Damith Sandaruwan smashed the first century of the World Cup, remaining unbeaten on 100, supported by Maduwantha’s 23 runs. Nepal, in response, managed 125-8 in their allotted overs. Durga Datta scored 24, while Naresh added 23 to their total.Today (Sunday), will face Afghanistan at the Ghani Institute Cricket Ground, while Bangladesh will take on Nepal at Saeed Sports City.